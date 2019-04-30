Strahm is expected to make his next start Thursday against the Braves, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Strahm had been listed as the Padres' probable starter for the second game of the series in Atlanta on Wednesday, but the organization was eager to build in an extra day of rest for the left-hander, who is working as a full-time starter for the first time since 2016. The Padres are thus set to call up Cal Quantrill from Triple-A El Paso to take the hill Wednesday, thus giving San Diego a temporary six-man rotation. San Diego plans to implement an undisclosed innings cap for Strahm this season, but he should remain a quality option in the majority of leagues most weeks, assuming his matchup(s) aren't too unfavorable. Through five starts, Strahm has compiled a 3.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.