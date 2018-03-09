Padres' Matt Strahm: Looking to build workload
Strahm surrendered four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings in Thursday's spring loss to the Cubs.
While the results have been great early on, the Padres are still looking to build Strahm's workload this spring as he competes for a rotation spot, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The key for the southpaw will be proving that he can handle a starter's workload after missing the majority of the 2017 season with a knee injury. The one advantage the 26-year-old has over his competition is his handedness, as he would be the second lefty in the rotation along with Clayton Richard should he win the battle. If Strahm doesn't crack the rotation, he would likely stick on the 25-man roster due to the Padres' lack of left-handed middle relievers.
