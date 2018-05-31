Strahm picked up the win in relief Wednesday, tossing two clean innings with a strikeout in a 3-2 win over the Marlins.

Strahm returned to the bullpen after his brief two-inning start Sunday. It appears that the club wants to keep him in a relief role going forward, following the announcement that Walker Lockett will be called up to take Joey Luchessi's (hip) next turn in the rotation. The southpaw has posted a 3.18 ERA in 11.1 innings, but the club clearly doesn't want to push their new pitcher after enduring a rough knee injury last season.