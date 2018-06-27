Padres' Matt Strahm: Nabs win in relief
Strahm struck out two as part of a scoreless seventh inning Tuesday and was credited with his second win of the season in the Padres' 3-2 victory over the Rangers.
Strahm's previous appearance had come in long relief following the early departure of Jordan Lyles (forearm), which seemed to signal that Strahm would receive the starting nod the next time Lyles' turn in the rotation came up. However, Strahm's usage out of the bullpen Tuesday probably indicates the Padres intend to take advantage of off days Thursday and next Monday and deploy a four-man rotation until a fifth starter is next required July 7 in Arizona. If Lyles isn't cleared to return from the DL by that date, Strahm would likely be viewed as the top candidate to fill the opening in the rotation.
