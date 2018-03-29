Padres' Matt Strahm: Officially hits DL
Strahm (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
As expected, Strahm will open the 2018 season on the shelf as he continues to recover from July knee surgery. He entered spring training with no restrictions and incurred no setbacks during four Cactus League starts, but the Padres want to play it safe with the 26-year-old and ease him into the season. It's unclear if the team plans to bring him back as a starter or reliever at this moment. Once the Padres decide how they intend to use Strahm, a potential return date for the southpaw should clear up.
