Strahm (knee) could miss the start of the regular season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Strahm underwent patellar tendon surgery on his right knee in late October and has been playing catch during the first few days of spring training. However, he isn't expected to start throwing bullpens until at least next week. While the southpaw is pushing himself to be ready in time for Opening Day, he also acknowledged that he could miss the first several games in order to preserve his long-term health. Strahm posted a 2.61 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with three holds over 20.2 innings with the Padres last season.