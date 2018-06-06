Padres' Matt Strahm: Picking up start Wednesday in bullpen game
Strahm will start Wednesday against the Braves as part of a bullpen day, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
After Triple-A El Paso callup Walker Lockett struggled while starting in place of Joey Lucchesi (hip) last week, the Padres will turn to a number of relievers to fill Lucchesi's spot this time around. Strahm previously started May 30 against the Marlins in another bullpen game and spun two scoreless innings, so he'll likely be in line for a similar workload again Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...