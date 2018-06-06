Strahm will start Wednesday against the Braves as part of a bullpen day, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

After Triple-A El Paso callup Walker Lockett struggled while starting in place of Joey Lucchesi (hip) last week, the Padres will turn to a number of relievers to fill Lucchesi's spot this time around. Strahm previously started May 30 against the Marlins in another bullpen game and spun two scoreless innings, so he'll likely be in line for a similar workload again Wednesday.