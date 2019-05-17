Manager Andy Green said Thursday that Strahm's pitch counts will be monitored throughout the season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. "We're going to take care of him all season long, like we do Chris [Paddack]," Green said of Strahm. "We're going to still try to limit the number of pitches he throws on a daily basis and still try and have an opportunity to win every game."

Though Paddack and Strahm have shined out of the rotation this season, the Padres remain mindful of not overworking the two pitchers after both covered less than 100 innings in 2018. Strahm's restrictions were a byproduct of pitching almost exclusively out of the bullpen last season, so he may be subjected to a shorter leash during his starts even when he's cruising. Strahm has eclipsed the 90-pitch mark in just one of his eight starts and should continue to receive at least five days off between turns. He lines up for his next outing Tuesday against the Diamondbacks at home.