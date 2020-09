Strahm was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday.

Strahm tossed one scoreless inning Thursday, but he apparently didn't escape unscathed as he'll be sidelined with a knee injury. The severity of the issue is unclear, and whether he misses more than the 10-day minimum remains to be seen. The southpaw has pitched quite effectively this season with a 2.84 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over 19 innings.