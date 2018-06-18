Strahm allowed no runs on one hit while striking out five across 2.2 innings Sunday against the Braves. He didn't factor into the decision.

Strahm certainly did his part, as he worked into the third inning while serving as an opener for Sunday's "bullpen day" in the series finale, although the Padres would ultimately lose 4-1. He sports a stellar 2.21 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 17 strikeouts across 20.1 innings this season.