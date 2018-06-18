Padres' Matt Strahm: Puts together solid performance
Strahm allowed no runs on one hit while striking out five across 2.2 innings Sunday against the Braves. He didn't factor into the decision.
Strahm certainly did his part, as he worked into the third inning while serving as an opener for Sunday's "bullpen day" in the series finale, although the Padres would ultimately lose 4-1. He sports a stellar 2.21 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 17 strikeouts across 20.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Slated to start another bullpen game Sunday•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Tosses three hitless innings Tuesday•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Starting another bullpen game Tuesday•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Starts bullpen game•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Picking up start Wednesday in bullpen game•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Moves back to bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...