Strahm (knee) has joined the major-league training staff to continue his rehab process, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Strahm has been working on bullpens and strengthening in Arizona recently, but he's now back in San Diego to work with the big-league staff. The southpaw has been on the injured list since the start of the season as he continues to recover from patellar tendon surgery on his right knee in October, and he still doesn't have a clear timetable for his return.