Padres manager Andy Green said Thursday that Strahm "still has the potential to make Opening Day in a starting capacity," Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Strahm has yet to make his game debut with the Padres since being traded from the Royals in late July, but Green indicated he is on the cusp of making his spring debut. The 26-year-old underwent season-ending knee surgery weeks prior to the trade but has advanced well through his recovery. Strahm could potentially be ready for Opening Day, but it seems more likely to be in a bullpen role as the Padres try to avoid rushing him back. If the team opts to utilize him as a starting pitcher in 2018 the left-hander could very well start the season in the minor leagues to more easily control his innings early on, but San Diego looks to be keeping their options open at least until he appears in a live-game situation.