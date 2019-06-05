Strahm landed on the 10-day injured list with a left rib strain Wednesday.

The injury perhaps explains Strahm's poor showing Sunday against the Marlins, where he gave up seven runs in 4.1 innings. The severity of the injury is not yet clear, but the Padres likely want to manage Strahm's innings after he threw just 75.2 last season, so the team's bar for what is bad enough to send him to the injured list is probably quite low. Wednesday's starter Cal Quantrill was recalled in a corresponding move.

