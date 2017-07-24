Strahm (knee) was traded to the Padres on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

Although Strahm underwent season-ending knee surgery earlier in July, he still possessed enough upside to be part of the return package that sent a trio of arms to Kansas City. The left-hander is hopeful that he'll be able to be ready for spring training, but more details on his health status should come forth as he progresses in his rehab program.