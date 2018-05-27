Strahm will start Sunday against the Dodgers.

The plan seemed to be for Luis Perdomo to get this start, but Perdomo went down with a right shoulder injury and thus San Diego will be forced to go with a bullpen game headed by Strahm. Strahm has allowed four earned runs while posting a 3:8 K:BB in 7.1 innings since returning from a knee injury. He hasn't thrown more than 36 pitches in an appearance this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories