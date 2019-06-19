Strahm didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Brewers, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out two.

The southpaw didn't have his best stuff, managing only six swinging strikes among his 82 pitches (55 total strikes) and getting taken deep by Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich. Strahm will carry a 4.85 ERA and 62:16 K:BB through 68.2 innings into his next start Tuesday in Baltimore.