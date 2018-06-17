Padres' Matt Strahm: Slated to start another bullpen game Sunday
Strahm will start Sunday against the Braves.
Strahm will stick in the starting rotation for at least one more "bullpen day" start as neither Joey Lucchesi (hip) nor Colin Rea (lat) is ready to return from the disabled list yet. While he likely won't go long enough to factor into the decision, the 26-year-old threw three perfect innings in his previous spot start and has allowed just one run across 7.1 innings in three starts this season.
