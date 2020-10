Strahm will undergo surgery to repair the patellar tendon in his right knee, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Strahm was bothered by a knee issue for much of the 2020 season, but he's expected to be ready for spring training following his surgery. He underwent a similar surgery on his left knee in 2017. The southpaw was effective over a limited sample in 2020, recording a 2.61 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 20.2 innings.