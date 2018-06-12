Strahm will serve as the Padres' starting pitcher as part of a bullpen game Tuesday against the Cardinals, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

With Joey Lucchesi (hip) still on the disabled list and not set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment until Thursday, it appears the Padres will go with bullpen games for at least the rookie lefty's next two turns through the rotation. Strahm has already made two starts in place of Lucchesi, topping out at 2.1 innings (30 pitches) in his most recent outing June 6 against the Braves. Strahm could handle around three innings Tuesday, but it seems unlikely that manager Andy Green will push him much deeper into the game than that with former rotation members Robbie Erlin and Bryan Mitchell available in long relief.