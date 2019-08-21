Strahm will start Wednesday's series finale at Cincinnati, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Strahm began the season in the starting rotation but has been working out of the bullpen since the All-Star break, so he's likely to have a limited workload. The 27-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 14 outings since transitioning to the bullpen, though five of the eight runs he's allowed came during one outing.

