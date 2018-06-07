Strahm started Wednesday's contest, going 2.1 innings with a run surrendered and two strikeouts in a 3-1 victory over the Braves.

This was technically Strahm's longest outing of the season, but he wasn't allowed to go long enough into the contest to earn a win. The 26-year-old has experience as a starter in the minors, but the Padres continue to handle him with kid gloves coming off of a knee injury last season. Wednesday's bullpen game came in Joey Luchessi's (hip) spot in the rotation, and a similar situation figures to unfold next Tuesday with the injured starter expect to miss at least one more start.