Strahm didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing four hits over five scoreless innings while striking out four.

The southpaw dealt with runners in scoring position in the first three innings but was able to shut down the Arizona offense each time. Strahm exited the game after 89 pitches (57 strikes) in line for his first win of the season, but Gerardo Reyes promptly let the D-backs back into the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Strahm will carry a 4.26 ERA and 8:5 K:BB through 12.2 innings into his next outing, at home Friday against the Reds.