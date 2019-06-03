Strahm (2-5) was charged with the loss against the Marlins on Sunday after surrendering seven runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five through 4.1 innings of work.

It was a disappointing setback for Strahm, who had fired 10 strikeouts against Yankees in last outing. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old couldn't find the same stride against the Marlins as he ended his streak of seven straight quality starts. Of his seven hits allowed at Petco Park, two came from home runs, one to as a two-run homer Jorge Alfaro in the second inning, and the other as a solo shot to Garrett Cooper in the third. Of course, a 28-minute bee delay in the third inning didn't help, nor did the lack of offensive support from his teammates. On the bright side, the right-hander didn't walk anyone and punched out five. He'll carry a 4.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 56:11 K:BB into his next start against the the Nationals on Saturday.