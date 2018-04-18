Padres' Matt Strahm: Successful second rehab start
Strahm (knee) completed three shutout innings during a rehab start at Double-A San Antonio, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Strahm tossed 55 pitches -- up from 47 in his first rehab appearance -- with four strikeouts and two hits allowed. The 26-year-old appears to be progressing well but at this point his return timeline remains fairly unclear.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...