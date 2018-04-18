Strahm (knee) completed three shutout innings during a rehab start at Double-A San Antonio, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Strahm tossed 55 pitches -- up from 47 in his first rehab appearance -- with four strikeouts and two hits allowed. The 26-year-old appears to be progressing well but at this point his return timeline remains fairly unclear.

