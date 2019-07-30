Strahm (4-8) gave up five runs on five hits and one walk in 1.2 innings to take the loss against Baltimore Tuesday. He struck out four.

Strahm was brought in to protect a 5-3 lead, but didn't have it today. The left-hander had allowed just one run in his first 8.1 innings since joining San Diego's bullpen. However, the 27-year-old gave up two runs in the seventh on a Renato Nunez RBI single, then three more in the eighth on a Chris Davis solo homer and a Trey Mancini two-run single. Strahm now holds an 5.42 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 92:19 K:BB across 89.2 innings of starting and relief duty.