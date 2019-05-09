Strahm allowed two runs on six hits and one walk over 6.1 innings during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Mets. He struck out seven but did not factor in the decision.

Strahm delivered his fourth straight quality start and has a 26:1 K:BB in 26.1 innings across those outings, but unfortunately the Padres didn't take the lead Wednesday until after he exited the game. The 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 1.10 WHIP through his first seven starts (39 innings) of the season, and lines up to face the Dodgers on the road next week.