Strahm threw three hitless innings against the Cardinals on Tuesday, striking out four and walking zero in a no-decision.

Making his second consecutive start this season -- and third overall -- Strahm made quick work of the Cardinals' hitters on 36 pitches (25 strikes). Strahm's starts have essentially been bullpen games with him leading the way, and Tuesday's three-inning performance was the longest he's gone so far. With starter Colin Rea projected to return to the rotation soon, it remains to be seen if the Padres will ask Strahm to start another game.