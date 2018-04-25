Strahm (knee) could return in early May and would enter the Padres' bullpen, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Strahm has made four rehab appearances at Triple-A San Antonio -- topping 40 pitches in each of his first three appearances -- but the Padres don't want to risk trying him as a starter after throwing only 34.2 innings last season due to patellar tendon surgery. The 26-year-old seems likely to have at least a couple more rehab appearances before returning to San Diego.