Padres' Matt Strahm: Will start if stretched out
Strahm is expected to be a member of the rotation this season if he's able to get stretched out for the role in time for Opening Day, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Strahm has potential sleeper value as a starter if the skills that led to a 2.05 ERA and a 28.2 percent strikeout rate as a reliever last season transfer over to the rotation. His workload could be managed carefully if he does earn a rotation spot, though, as he threw just 75.2 innings last year and 39.2 innings in 2017. With starters as a whole throwing fewer and fewer innings every year, however, that's less of a concern than it's ever been, so Strahm could remain interesting even if used cautiously.
