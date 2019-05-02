Strahm (1-2) picked up the win against the Braves on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out six and walking none in the Padres' 11-2 victory.

Strahm capitalized on a big day from the Padres' lineup, hurling a quality start and picking up his first win of the season. The 27-year-old was tagged for five earned by the Diamondbacks in his first start of the season, but he hasn't given up more than two runs in any of his four starts since then, leaving him with a solid 3.03 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and a 27:5 K:BB over 32.2 innings.