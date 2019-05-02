Padres' Matt Strahm: Wins against Braves
Strahm (1-2) picked up the win against the Braves on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out six and walking none in the Padres' 11-2 victory.
Strahm capitalized on a big day from the Padres' lineup, hurling a quality start and picking up his first win of the season. The 27-year-old was tagged for five earned by the Diamondbacks in his first start of the season, but he hasn't given up more than two runs in any of his four starts since then, leaving him with a solid 3.03 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and a 27:5 K:BB over 32.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...