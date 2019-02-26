Padres' Matt Strahm: Working towards starting role
Strahm is working towards a spot in the rotation, though his role remains undecided.
Strahm technically started five games last season, though all came as the first pitcher on bullpen days. He has the talent and diverse arsenal to start, having recorded a 2.05 ERA last year while throwing four pitches at least 12 percent of the time, though he comes with durability concerns. He threw just 75.2 innings last year after missing time due to knee surgery, so a jump up to a full starter's workload could be tough. Injuries to fellow southpaws Jose Castillo (forearm) and Brad Wieck (cancer) could mean that Strahm is needed in the pen, though that may not be the best way to maximize his value.
