Padres' Matt Strahm: Works in long relief
Strahm tossed three innings in relief Sunday in the Padres' 7-4 loss to the Cubs. He gave up one unearned run on one hit and a walk and didn't strike out a batter.
Strahm helped keep the Padres competitive after manager Andy Green pulled the plug on starter Eric Lauer, who lasted just two innings and gave up five runs. The 26-year-old lefty has been stellar this season while working as an occasional spot starter and long reliever for the Padres, accruing a 2.34 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 34.2 innings.
