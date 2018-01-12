Szczur agreed to a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the contract were not made available by the team. This was his first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. The 28-year-old outfielder hit .226/.350/.354 with three home runs and zero steals in 237 plate appearances. While his approach is solid, his defensive decline and the fact that he no longer appears to be a threat on the bases will make it difficult for him to make the roster as anything other than a fourth or fifth outfielder this season.