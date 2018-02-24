Padres' Matt Szczur: Battling oblique issue
Szczur is dealing with an oblique injury and remains sidelined from any Cactus League outings, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The club is taking it slowly with Szczur in order to prevent any sort of setback. There doesn't seem to be any sort of timetable for his return at the moment, but it appears likely that he will be back on the field in the near future. Expect an update on his status early next week.
More News
-
Padres' Matt Szczur: Avoids arbitration with Padres•
-
Padres' Matt Szczur: Sitting out Friday•
-
Padres' Matt Szczur: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Padres' Matt Szczur: Collects two hits Tuesday•
-
Padres' Matt Szczur: Draws start in leadoff role•
-
Padres' Matt Szczur: Reinstated from family leave list•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...