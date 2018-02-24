Szczur is dealing with an oblique injury and remains sidelined from any Cactus League outings, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The club is taking it slowly with Szczur in order to prevent any sort of setback. There doesn't seem to be any sort of timetable for his return at the moment, but it appears likely that he will be back on the field in the near future. Expect an update on his status early next week.