The Padres designated Szczur for assignment Sunday.

With Wil Myers returning from the disabled list a little over a week earlier, Szczur became the fifth outfielder for San Diego and had seen limited action of late. The Padres decided Szczur's roster spot would be better used on a reserve infielder, so Carlos Asuaje was called up from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move. Szczur will likely report to El Paso if he clears waivers within the next few days.

