Szczur went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Giants.

Getting a start in right field and hitting seventh, the 28-year-old connected on his first homer of the season. Even with Jose Pirela seeing more time at second base and Wil Myers (oblique) and Hunter Renfroe (elbow) sidelined, Szczur hasn't been able to work his way into consistent at-bats, and his lackluster .250/.294/.375 slash line is a big reason why.