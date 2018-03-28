Szczur has been informed that he will break camp with the team, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Szczur will be utilized as a reserve outfielder for the Padres heading into Opening Day, while Travis Jankowski goes back down to Triple-A El Paso to start the season. During 119 games between San Diego and the Cubs last season, Szczur slashed .226/.350/.354 with three home runs and 18 RBI.