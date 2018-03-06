Padres' Matt Szczur: Nearing return to action
Szczur (oblique) could appear in his first spring training game Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego-Tribune reports.
Szczur has failed to take the field so far this spring because of an oblique injury. The Padres are easing him along in an attempt to allow the 28-year-old outfielder to fully heal. Szczur is currently out of minor-league options and is looking to make the Opening Day roster by nabbing a backup role. He slashed .226/.350/.354 in 195 at-bats last season.
