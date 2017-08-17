Padres' Matt Szczur: Placed on family leave
Szczur will miss some time after being placed on family leave prior to Thursday's contest.
Szczur could wind up missing anywhere from one-to-three games while he's away from the team. In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled left-hander Buddy Baumann from Triple-A El Paso. The outfielder has been in a bit of a slump lately, going hitless over his last 18 at-bats.
