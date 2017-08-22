Padres' Matt Szczur: Reinstated from family leave list
Szczur was reinstated from the family leave list Tuesday.
Szczur is back with the Padres after missing three games while on family leave. He'll look to snap out of his 0-for-18 slump as he resumes his role as the Padres' fourth outfielder. Kyle McGrath was sent to the minors to clear room for his return.
