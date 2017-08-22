Play

Szczur was reinstated from the family leave list Tuesday.

Szczur is back with the Padres after missing three games while on family leave. He'll look to snap out of his 0-for-18 slump as he resumes his role as the Padres' fourth outfielder. Kyle McGrath was sent to the minors to clear room for his return.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast