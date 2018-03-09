Szczur (oblique) will play right field and bat ninth in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Szczur was finally able to make his spring debut earlier this week and will now earn his first Cactus League start during Friday's contest. The outfielder is aiming for a spot on the major-league roster and will need a couple solid, pain-free weeks in order to show the Padres that he can be dependable in a part-time role.