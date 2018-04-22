Padres' Matt Szczur: Showing lack of power
Szczur went 0-for-3 in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Szczur is slashing .250/.286/.250 through 20 at-bats, and has yet to record an RBI in 2018. He'll have to impress his manager if he wants to see more opportunities at the plate, as he's currently in a bench role. Szczur figures to see the field mainly when one of San Diego's starting outfielders needs a day off.
