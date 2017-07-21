Szczur started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's win over the Giants.

With Manuel Margot on paternity leave, Szczur got the nod against the left-handed Madison Bumgarner. The 28-year-old is slashing a meager .202/.343/.349 in 136 plate appearances, so he isn't more than a punt play in daily formats when he is penciled in the lineup. Franchy Cordero should get the start in center Friday against Jeff Samardzija, but Szczur should see one more start Saturday against Matt Moore before Margot returns to the team.