Szczur will be designated for assignment prior to Sunday's contest against the Pirates, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.

With Wil Myers returning from the disabled list recently, and several better-performing outfielders on the squad, Szczur will be removed from the Padres' major-league plans. The move will open a spot on the 25-man roster for infielder Carlos Asuaje, who will be called up prior to Sunday's contest. Szczur slashed .187/.265/.267 in 84 plate appearances as a reserve outfielder this season. The Padres will have seven days from when the transaction officially takes place to either trade, release or place him on irrevocable waivers.