Waldron didn't pitch as scheduled Friday due to a potential injury he suffered while warming up in the bullpen, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
After Waldron threw a few pitches in the bullpen preparing for what was supposed to be his fifth appearance of the spring, a trainer intervened to check on him. The 28-year-old righty then retreated into the Padres' clubhouse. It's unclear at the moment what he might be dealing with, though more information is likely to be revealed following the game.
More News
-
Padres' Matt Waldron: Strengthens bid for rotation spot•
-
Padres' Matt Waldron: Allows one run in spring debut•
-
Padres' Matt Waldron: Intends to lean more on knuckleball•
-
Padres' Matt Waldron: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Padres' Matt Waldron: Sent to minors•
-
Padres' Matt Waldron: Continues rough stretch•