Waldron entered in the second inning of Monday's loss against Philadelphia and allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 4.2 frames while notching a no-decision.

Rich Hill started for San Diego and was lit up for six runs over 1.1 frames. Waldron took over with one out in the second and ended up pitching through the end of the sixth inning. The right-hander wasn't dominant but did keep the contest from becoming a blowout after the Phillies' fast start. Waldron has worked twice in long relief since being recalled from the minors Aug. 28, totaling 9.2 frames and yielding four runs along with a 7:1 K:BB. Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Waldron could be a consideration to replace the struggling veteran Hill in the rotation, though that's merely speculation at this point.