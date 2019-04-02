Wisler was traded from the Reds to the Padres on Monday in exchange for Diomar Lopez.

Wisler was designated for assignment after losing his bullpen job in Cincinnati, so this is a best-case scenario for the 26-year-old right-hander. He'll join San Diego's bullpen and is slated to meet up with the team in St. Louis later this week, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.