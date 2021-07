The Padres have selected Ferguson with the 160th pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound second baseman played at the University of Tennessee and was considered a top draft prospect before slashing .264/.387/.485 in 2021. Ferguson's swing suffered from a new, pull-heavy approach, even if it did yield 12 home runs. Speed may be his best asset, and may justify a transition to center field at some point.