Ferguson is hitting just .196 with no home runs for Single-A Lake Elsinore, but he has a .404 OBP and is leading the minor leagues with 28 steals.

What a wild stat line. A fifth-rounder in last year's draft, Ferguson has drawn the most walks in the minor leagues (36) and is averaging nearly a steal per game, but he's also got just three extra-base hits (all doubles). In fact, he still hasn't hit a single home run in 67 minor-league games dating back to last year. Guys with this little power don't generally make it to the big leagues, but Ferguson's tremendous patience and baserunning ability could be enough for him to make it eventually, even if only as a utility player and pinch runner.