Padres' Michael Gettys: Back in action at High-A
Gettys (undisclosed) is 6-for-22 (.273) with a home run and a double since returning from the disabled list with High-A Lake Elsinore on July 26.
Despite the strong hitting production, strikeouts continue to plague him, as he managed to whiff 12 times in his six games back. His raw power and ability to take walks should help keep him afloat moving forward, but the strikeouts may limit how quickly Gettys will be advanced through the Padres' system.
